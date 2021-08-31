College Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Male Students

Jajpur: A college teacher here was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students. The accused has been identified as Niranjan Panda, a teacher at Chitalo College in the district.

According to a complaint, the accused used to force the students to spend nights with him at his residence and also threatened to reduce their marks in examinations if they don’t agree to his proposal.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 294, 354 B, and 506 of the IPC and arrested the accused teacher.

Moreover, audio clips of telephonic conversations between the teacher and the students, and screenshots of WhatsApp messages have gone viral on social media.