College Student Killed In Mishap In Jharsuguda, Villagers Stage Protest

Jharsuguda: Angry over the death of a girl student in an accident near Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital staged a protest seeking compensation for the bereaved family.

The deceased has been identified as Liza Dhuria.

According to reports, the incident took place while Liza was on her way to College when a hydra machine hit her from the rear killing her on the spot.

Following the mishap, irate locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.

On getting information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators.