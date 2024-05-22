Student Electrocuted To Death
College Student Electrocuted To Death In Sambalpur

By Itishree Sethy
Sambalpur: A college student in Sambalpur district died by electrocution on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jois Khes of Tileimal village under Naktideul police limits.

As per reports, Jois came in contact with an electric police and got electrocuted. His mother sustained injuries while helping him. Jois was immediately taken to the Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The family members of the deceased ‘s family have complained that Jois died due to the negligence of  Tata Power.  Jois was a meritorious student, he was studying at Naktideul College. His family members and villagers have demanded compensation for the death of Jois.

