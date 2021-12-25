College Girl Student Attacked, Looted In Rourkela

Rourkela: A college girl student was allegedly attacked and looted by an unidentified miscreant on Ring Road near Rourkela.

According to reports, the girl was returning to her house after disembarking from a bus upon reaching Rourkela from Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, a miscreant attacked and later looted her valuables.

Following the incident, the victim sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.