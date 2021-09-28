College Girl Found Hanging In Hostel Room

Bhadrak: A college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in hostel room in Jagannathpur here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as a Plus-II 2nd-year student of Bhadrak Women’s College.

The matter came to light this morning after room’s door remained closed for longer than usual.

The hostel staff broke the doors open and found her hanging.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the girl is yet to be established, police have seized the body and initiated an investigation into the incident, said sources.