College Girl Charred To Death

Sundargarh: A College girl was charred to death in Bhaludunguri village under Bonai police limits late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Swapneswari Munda, a Plus III student of Lahunipada College.

According to sources, the girl’s dress caught fire from a kerosene lamp. While her family members were able to douse the flames, she was rushed to Bonai hospital in critical condition where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into the matter.