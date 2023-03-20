Collectors Empowered To Approve Expenditure Under AMA Hospital Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The State government focused the expeditious implementation of AMA Hospital Scheme under 5T initiative.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said, “The Collectors are delegated full powers for administrative approval in respect of all expenditure under AMA Hospital Scheme and the District Level Committee (DLCs) of each district has been authorized to select the implementing agencies following prescribed transparent procedure for timely completion of the projects”.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit said the DLCs would finalize the project and execution modalities for ensuring quality of work and timely completion.

The committee would also take monthly review of the progress through field visit and spot verification. The notification to this effect was issued by the department today vide notification N- 6340.