New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the collective efforts and remarked that it could do wonders for societal transformation.
Sharing a video post by News 18 India of the 10-year journey of Swachh Bharat on X, he stated:
“Collective efforts can do wonders for societal transformation. This is a great encapsulation of the 10-year journey of Swachh Bharat. Do watch..
#10YearsOfSwachhBharat”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024