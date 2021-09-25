Collection Of Scientific Developments In Energy Storage Expected To Reach Pilot Plant Launched

New Delhi: A collection of scientific developments in energy storage that are expected to reach pilot plant/ application level demonstration in coming months has been launched.

The compilation of success stories consisting of 14 successful projects under the Materials for Energy Storage (MES) programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) was launched by Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DST, and it would enable researchers, stakeholders, and general audience to know about them and these can be scaled up according to national needs and priorities in the near future.

Recognizing the challenges and opportunities associated with materials discovery, DST, under its Clean Energy Research Initiative (CERI), has initiated a thematic Research and Technology Programme on energy materials, and these developments have been the result of if that initiative.

Materials discovery and development cut across the entire energy technology portfolio, from energy generation and storage to delivery and end-use. They lay the foundation of every clean energy innovation: advanced batteries, solar cells, low energy semiconductors, thermal storage, coatings, and catalysts for the conversion, capture, and use of carbon dioxide. These new materials constitute one of the cornerstones for the global transition to a low-carbon future.

Each newly discovered molecule is run through simulation, synthesis, and characterization, with synthetic procedures taking from 10 to 20 years at a very high cost. However, recent developments in this area show potential for a transformational change that could reduce the time to design, optimize, and discover new materials by at least 10 times, cutting it down to one or two years.

In order to accelerate this transformational change, the Materials for Energy Storage (MES) programme is supporting R&D activities aimed at innovative materials for energy storage and to build energy storage devices with enhanced output for multifunctional applications. A set of seventy-seven projects have been supported under this program so far across three important areas such as Battery, Supercapacitor, and Thermal Energy Storage. All these projects are currently in different stages of implementation.