



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has immense potential for live concerts, citing the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.



Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi urged the state and private sector to focus on improving infrastructure and skills to tap into India’s potential for live concerts.



“In the past few days, you must have seen the amazing pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This is proof of how much scope India has for live concerts,” said Prime Minister Modi.



“Big artists from around the world are also being attracted towards India. Concert economy boosts tourism and creates large-scale employment. I urge states and the private sector to focus on the necessary infrastructure for the concert economy,” PM Modi added.



He said that whether it’s event management, artist grooming, security, or other arrangements, new possibilities are emerging in all these areas.



British band Coldplay has not only thrilled fans with five performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad but also set new records along the way.



The band took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to reveal that their final concert in India, held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, drew a record 1,34,000 live attendees.



This made it the largest ticketed concert in India, surpassing the previous record by over 60,000.



Coldplay, fronted by lead singer Chris Martin, performed five concerts in India during their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band began with three shows in Mumbai before concluding with two back-to-back performances in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



The Prime Minister also highlighted the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in India, emphasising its potential to enhance India’s global creative presence and foster economic growth.



“Next month, India will host the first-ever World Audio Visual Summit, or WAVES. It will be a major event, showcasing India’s creative power to the world. The revenue generated and the perception built through such events in the states will also contribute to advancing the economy,” the PM said.



