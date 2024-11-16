Ahmedabad: The excitement is palpable as Coldplay fans across India prepare for the ticket sales of the band’s highly anticipated concert in Ahmedabad.

The British rock legends, known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, will be performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, as part of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

Following the overwhelming demand for their shows in Mumbai, Coldplay and BookMyShow have added this fourth concert to accommodate more fans. The Ahmedabad show is set to be the band’s biggest ever, with a potential audience of up to 100,000 fans.

Tickets for the concert go live today at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow. Fans are advised to log in early and be prepared for a virtual queue system, which will allocate positions randomly once the sale begins. Each user can book up to four tickets, and the booking process must be completed within a four-minute window.

Coldplay’s previous concerts in India sold out within minutes, leading to a significant buzz and even an investigation into ticket scalping. This time, the organizers have promised a smoother and fairer ticketing process to ensure more fans can experience the magic of Coldplay live.

As the clock ticks down to noon, fans are eagerly waiting to secure their spots for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and memories.