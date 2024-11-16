Ahmedabad: In response to overwhelming demand, Coldplay has announced a second concert in Ahmedabad after tickets for their first show sold out within minutes.

The British rock band will now perform on January 26, 2025, in addition to their previously scheduled show on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The announcement came shortly after the initial tickets went live on BookMyShow, leaving many fans disappointed as they struggled to secure seats.

The second show aims to accommodate the high demand and ensure more fans get the chance to experience Coldplay’s electrifying performance.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale today at 1 PM IST, with a waiting room opening at 12:45 PM IST to manage the expected rush.

This concert is part of Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” World Tour, which has been met with enthusiastic responses worldwide.

Coldplay, known for hits like “Paradise,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” and “Fix You,” last performed in India in 2016. Their return has generated significant excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the band’s live renditions of their classic and new songs.

The addition of the second show underscores the band’s popularity in India and their commitment to engaging with their global fanbase. Fans are advised to act quickly to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.