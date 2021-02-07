Cold Wave Warning: Odisha SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday directed Collectors of various districts to take necessary preventive measures in view of the severe cold wave advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD, cold to severe cold wave condition will prevail in different parts of Odisha from February 7 till February 10.

The advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure to prevent road accidents in different parts of the State.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted severe cold condition in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Dhenkanal.