Cold Wave To Continue In Odisha For Two More Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in many districts of Odisha for the next two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department forecast, the minimum temperature during the night is likely to fall gradually by three to five degree Celsius in most of the districts in the State in the next two days.

Yellow warning has also been issued to Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul and Keonjhar for the next two days.

Meanwhile, 10 places in the State logged below 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Daringbadi and Phulbani emerged as the coldest places in Odisha with minimum temperature of six degree Celsius each.