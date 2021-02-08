Cold Wave Sweeps Parts Of Odisha; Phulbani Coldest At 7.5 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Mercury continued to drop in several parts of the State in the last 24 hours. Many places braved the cold weather with minimum temperatures hovering below 12 degree Celsius.

As per the temperature recorded by the regional meteorological centre, Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest in the State with 7.5 degrees Celsius followed by Daringbadi 9 degrees Celsius, Bolangir 10.5 degrees Celsius and Deogarh at 11.1 degree C.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions will prevail in the state till Wednesday morning and the temperature will drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

The MeT has also issued yellow warning to these places in the State.

One or two places in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts will experience cold wave conditions on Monday morning.

Isolated places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts will witness similar weather conditions between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Cold wave conditions will prevail at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir, and Bargarh districts between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.