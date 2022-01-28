Cold Wave Sweeps Odisha, Night Temp To Dip By 3-4°C In Next 48 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: An intense cold swept across Odisha in the past 24 hours with the mercury plummeting to 6.5 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi, making it the coldest place in the state while the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in as many as seven places of the State, India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Friday.

The Met further stated that the night temperature is expected to dip in Odisha by 3 to 4 Degree Celsius within the next 48 hours.

Under influence of cold and dry winds, the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in interior areas from today till January 30, 2022, it added.

Daringbadi was followed by Phulbani and Keonjhar stood at 8.00 degree Celsius yesterday night, followed by Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and Bhawanipatna with 9.00 degree Celsius.

Similarly, the night temperature was 9.6 degree Celsius in Angul, 10 degree Celsius in Koraput and Nayagarh. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.1 degree Celsius and 13 degree Celsius respectively.