Cold Wave Grips Odisha, Daringbadi Coldest At 7 Degrees

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions intensified in Odisha as many places in Odisha recorded temperature below 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

According to the IMD, Daringbadi was the coldest in the State, registering a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius. It was followed by Phulbani (9 degree Celsius) and Titlagarh (9.3 degree Celsius). While the interior areas of Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary recorded 7 degree Celsius, the temperature in Karanjia sub-division was 8 to 9 degree Celsius.

The IMD further stated that Odisha might experience chilly weather conditions for the next few days.

Officials confirmed that the temperature will further plunge, ranging from 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.