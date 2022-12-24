Cold Wave Continues In Odisha; G Udayagiri Shivers At 5.5 Degrees C

Bhubaneswar: The State continues to reel under intense cold waves as several places recorded below 10 degrees C temperature.

Udayagiri in Kandhamal district emerged coldest with recording the lowest temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It was followed by Similiguda with a temperature of 6.1 degree Celsius.

The other places that recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius are Phulbani (7.5), Kirei (7.8), Koraput (8.5), Daringbadi (9.5), and Chipilima (9.8).