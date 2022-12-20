Cold Wave Continues In Odisha; G Udayagiri Shivers At 5.4 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: The State continues to reel under intense cold wave as several places recorded below 10 degrees C temperature.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district emerged coldest with recording the lowest temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Seven places including Phulbani, Semiliguda, Koraput, Kenjhar, Sundergarh, Kirei, Jharsuguda witnessed below 10 degrees while Bhawanipatna, Daringbadi and Chipilima witnessed 10 degrees C.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar saw a drop in mercury level with 13.4 Degrees C and 13.6 Degrees C night temperature respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, while forecasting chilly conditions for the next three-four days, attributed it to dry and cold winds blowing from the northwest.

The weather agency also forecast no large change in the minimum temperature during next two days. The mercury level may go up in subsequent days, it added.