Cold Wave Continues In Odisha; G Udayagiri Coldest At 5.2 Degree C

Bhubaneswar: The State continues to reel under intense cold wave as several places recorded below 10 degrees C temperature.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district emerged coldest with recording the lowest temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It was followed by Similiguda in Koraput district at 6.4 degree Celsius, while Phulbani recorded 7 degree Celsius as the mercury stood below or at 10 degree Celsius in at least 12 places in the state, according to India Meteorological Centre (IMD).

12 places in Odisha where mercury stood below or at 10 degree C:

The other places that recorded a minimum temperature of less than 10 degree Celsius are Koraput -7.5°C, Rourkela (Sundargarh) – 7.8°C, Kirei (Sundargarh) – 8°C, Daringibadi (Kandhamal) – 8.5°C, Jharsuguda – 8.8°C, Sundargarh – 9°C, Nabarangpur – 9.4°C, Nayagarh & Ranital (Bhadrak) – 10°C.