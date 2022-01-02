Cold Wave Alert For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted further dip in the minimum (night) temperature in several parts of Odisha.

“Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack,” IMD said in its bulletin.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next few days:

Day-1 (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 02.01.2022): Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.01.2022)

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog likely in one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Cold wave condition likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Bolangir.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Cold wave condition likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Bolangir.