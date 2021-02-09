Cold Wave Alert For 3 Odisha Dists; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday directed Collectors and municipal authorities of various districts to take necessary preventive measures in view of the severe cold wave advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD, cold wave condition will prevail over the three districts of Odisha including Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur till Wednesday morning.

Besides, a yellow warning has also been issued in these districts by the regional meteorological centre.

As there is likelihood of cold-related illness among people and chances of livestock getting affected due to exposure to cold condition, the SRC has asked district Collectors to take necessary measures in both rural and urban areas.

The district Collectors have been directed to take steps like coming up with special arrangements for homeless and needy to protect them from extreme cold wave condition.

“Collectors are required to ensure that immediate arrangement is made for opening of school buildings, community buildings and other buildings for use as shelter during night by homeless and needy people,” the SRC letter read.

The SRC has further advised to carry out necessary public awareness campaigns on do’s and don’ts to protect the people and livestock from the cold wave.