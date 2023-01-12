Cold Condition Likely To Subside In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Even as the cold wave condition continues to prevail in the State, the night temperature has gone up marginally following which the India Meteorological department predicted a warmer night ahead.

The night temperature in Phulbani, Sonepur, Hirakud, Bolangir, Bargarh, Deogarh and Sambalpur has increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius.

The weather department has forecasted dry days in the several parts of the State up to next three four days. The cold condition may subside further.

In the 24 hours, the Semiliguda emerged as coldes with 4.5 degree C temperature followed by G Udaygiri with recorded 5.4 degrees C.

Foggy condition may prevail in parts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Boudh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.