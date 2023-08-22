Coimbatore-Based Artist Makes 1.5 Inch Tall Chandrayaan-3 Model Using Gold

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3’s Lunar Lander Vikram is expected to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23. A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designed a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using 4 grams of gold. The artist, Mariappan, told ANI that he uses gold every time an important event takes place. By creating this model, he wanted to express his gratitude to all the scientists who made the Chandrayaan project happen. He said that it took him 48 hours and 4 grams of gold to make his miniature.

“I make miniature models using gold every time an important event takes place. This is a proud moment for every Indian. To express my gratitude to all the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan project, I designed this model using 4 grams of gold. It took me 48 hours to design this,” Mariappan told ANI.

Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing is scheduled for touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions.

A senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official in the agency mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable.

If the landing is delayed, the scientist added, Chandrayaan-3 may operate on the Moon for about 10 days, instead of 14 Earth days. This means that if Chandrayaan-3’s landing is delayed, the spacecraft may touch down on the lunar south pole on August 26 or 27.