Coastal Gujarat Alerted As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Further

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy developed into a very severe cyclonic storm and will intensify even further in the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to IMD, the cyclone will move towards northwest India during the next three days.

The weather department said in a tweet, “VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of June 8, near lat 13.9N and long 66.0E, about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 910 km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further and move north-northwestwards.”

This marks the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, and it is expected to bring light showers and thunderstorms to coastal regions of Gujarat.

The cyclone is likely to increase wind speeds ranging from 160 kmph by June 12.

As cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ continued its northward trajectory, currently centered approximately 900 km south-southwest of Gujarat’s coastal Porbandar district, an alert was issued in the coastal areas. Officials have advised fishermen to return to the coast from deep sea areas.

Fishermen registered in the district have already returned to the coast, and if necessary, the authorities will ensure the safety of the 76,000 individuals living near the coastline.

Ports have also been instructed to hoist the Distant Warning signal (DW II), alerting maritime activities to the impending weather conditions.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi did not receive rain sufficient rainfall, particularly in the river catchment areas, despite the cyclone ushering in cloud formations. This has worsened the potable water problem in the southern state.