Coal Scam: CBI conducts raids in Bhubaneswar, WB & UP

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at 15 locations in an on-going investigation into the alleged coal scam.

The searches include at the premises of then officials of ECL including then two GMs (present & one retired), Manager (Security), Inspector (Security) & Colliery Agent etc.

Cash of Rs. 20 lakh (approx.), jewellery & property documents were recovered from the premises of the incumbent GM. Property documents, locker key, and incriminating documents were also recovered from the possession of other accused, the CBI said.

CBI had registered a case on 27th November, 2020 against six accused and unknown others on the allegations of illegal mining & theft of coal in the leasehold areas of ECL, Asansol and its adjoining private land. It was also alleged that the scam ran into crores of rupees. Searches were earlier conducted at more than 100 places in various States. One private person was earlier arrested during investigation.