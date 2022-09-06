Coal Production From Captive & Commercial Coal Blocks Rises Up By 58% In April-August

New Delhi: Coal production from coal blocks during April-August for the fiscal 2022-23 has been reviewed by the Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, of the Ministry of Coal, in the presence of project proponents.

Coal production achieved during April-August, 2022-23 is 43.93 million ton which is 57.74 % higher than 27.85 million ton coal produced during the same period 2021-22.

Two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 2.36 million ton coal in April-August, 2022-23. At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 11 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet coal demand in the country.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allocattees in attaining such high growth and hopeful that the target production of 141.78 million ton from these coal blocks during FY 2022-23 will be achieved.

At the same time, it was noted with concern that Parsa East & Kanta Basan coal block production has stopped and Parsa coal block production has not started. Continued stoppage may adversely impact achievement of target this year.

Further, during the review, project proponents shared the efforts made by them and the challenges faced. Ministry of Coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.