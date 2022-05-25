Coal Ministry to Organise National Mineral Congress in Bhubaneswar on 27th May

New Delhi: Ministry of Coal will be organising National Mineral Congress and field visit of Coal Gasification Plant of JSPL at Angul, Bhubaneswar on 27th and 28th May 2022.

Secretary Coal, Dr Anil Kumar Jain who is also Chairman of Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress (INC WMC) will be inaugurating the Congress. Industry experts in the field of Coal Gasification such as Naveen Jindal Chairman JSPL, Directors of CIL, NLCIL will also be part of panel discussions besides representatives of BHEL, EIL, CIMFR, Air Products.

The Congress will be attended by experts from more than 20 Companies such as CIL and its subsidiaries, BHEL, SCCL, NLCIL, Hindalco, Vedanta, HCL, NALCO, Tata Steel, JSPL, EPIROC, GAINWELL, EIL, STM Constructions, Synata Bio, Air Products and many other companies.

The visit to Coal Gasification plant at Angul will be taking place on 28th May, 2022 and is expected to provide an opportunity to professionals engaged in setting up of coal gasification plants in India to gain first-hand knowledge about the functioning of gasification plant.

The major sub themes of the Congress are as follows:-

Technology Adoption in Mining

Challenges in Aluminium and Steel Sector

Coal Gasification and Roadmap for Coal to Hydrogen

Technology adoption and Coal Gasification is focus area of the Central Government and to take ahead the vision, Ministry of Coal has also launched documents related to Mission for 100 Million Ton (MT) Coal Gasification by 2030; Road map of Coal to Hydrogen and Technology Roadmap during last 6 months after detailed stake holder consultation.

The National Mineral Congress is being organized by INC WMC with an aim to serve as a common platform to interact, thoughtfully deliberate /discuss and to decide effective ways and means for addressing this all-important issue by having brain storming sessions that are suitably structured.

Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress (INC WMC) is affiliated to World Mining Congress an organization affiliated to United Nations. The objective of Organization is to promote and foster the development of mining and mineral sector with emphasis on the Indian mining sector. On approval by the Cabinet, the Organization was registered under Societies Registration Act in 2016 with the Minister of Coal as Patron, Secretary Coal as Chairman with Secretaries of Power, Steel and Mines as co-chairman. Apart from various academic institutions, professional bodies companies engaged in mining were made members of the society with Chairman CIL as Member Secretary.

Post Covid, the activities were revised in 2021 and since then this is the first major physical event planed by the Society.