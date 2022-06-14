Coal Ministry Launches Project Information & Management Module of SWCS; Entire Data on Coal Blocks to be Digitised

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal has launched the Project Information & Management Module of the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) here today. While launching the new IT-enabled facility, Secretary Coal Dr Anil Kumar Jain said that it is an innovative endeavour of the Ministry to create a platform to obtain various clearances for the operationalisation of coal mines in the country. He called upon the officials to organize interactive sessions in order to make the new facility familiar to all stakeholders.

Various statutory provisions viz. approval of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan, Grant of Mining Lease, Environment and Forest Clearances, Wild Life Clearance, Safety, Rehabilitation of project affected families, the welfare of workers etc. are the prerequisite for starting a coal mine. These clearances are being granted by various Central Ministries and State Government departments/agencies. Some of the clearances have their online portals; still, most of the clearances are being given through offline mode. The project proponents are required to approach different administrative ministries and Government departments separately to apply for the requisite clearances leading to delay in the operationalisation of coal mines.

As part of the decision to digitize the clearances, the Ministry of Coal has conceptualized a Single Window Clearance System, through which a project proponent can apply for requisite clearances with a single registration interface. The portal is proposed to map applications and their respective process flows for grant of all the statutory clearances required (covering Central Ministries as well as State Government departments/agencies) for starting a Coal Mine.

To facilitate ease of doing business, a unified platform of SWCS is designed which includes an already operational module for approval of mining plan and mine closure plan in a time-bound manner and integration with Parivesh Portal, digital acceptance of objection under Section 8 (1) of Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957, Consent Management System of Telangana & West Bengal.

Ministry of Coal has added in its kitty of SWCS, Project Information & Management Module, which is likely to facilitate project proponents as well as Ministry and State officials in monitoring and expeditious implementation of coal mines.

This project Information & Management Module caters to the digital connection between the mine allocattee & Ministry and provides the digital resolution in respect of the respective block. One of the major features of the module is the management of Bank guarantees, Upfront payment, major clearances, show cause notices and court cases.