New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal, through its CPSE’s have registered 28.33% YoY growth in Capex achievement for the period ending December 2021.

As compared to last year achievement of Rs. 9822.28 Crore for the period up to December 2020, Coal Ministry CPSE’s have done CAPEX of Rs. 12605.75 Crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the Covid struck the economy.

This CAPEX achievement is also 75% of the Coal Ministry’s annual target.