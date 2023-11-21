Coal laden freight train catches fire in Bolangir

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a coal laden freight train caught fire at Kantabanji Turekela railway station in Bolangir.

According to sources, fire broke out in the bogie of the train while it was on its way from Raipur to Vishakhapatnam. The train was haulted at Kantabanji Turekela railway station for some time. Soon after the smoke was discovered.

The railway authorities immediately informed the fire brigade. The Fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Though the exact reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet, it is suspected that short-circuit might have caused the fire.