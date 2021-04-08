Coaching centre in Cuttack sealed for violating Covid-19 norms

Cuttack: A private coaching centre near CDA office in Cuttack city was sealed by the civic body for not adhering to the Covid guidelines issued by the Odisha government.

Intensifying enforcement against coronavirus norms violations, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) sealed Mahendra Coaching classes here till further orders.

As per available reports, the students were not maintaining proper social distancing and some were also not using masks.

On the other hand, as many as 50 positive cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.