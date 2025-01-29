Andrey Chernyshov the head coach who led Mohammedan Sporting resigned from the Indian Super League (ISL) club due to non-payment of salaries.

The Russian took to social media to announce his decision where he claimed that it is not possible to work without receiving a salary for 3 months.

The Black Panthers lie at the bottom of the Indian Super League Points Table with 11 points from 17 games. But problems have been lingering at the club for quite a few months. The head coach in his statement put the blame on the club’s management for not fulfilling the terms of his contract.

Andrey Chernyshov has blamed the club management for not paying his salary for 3 months. He claimed that on his contract he has terms that the club should always meet and fulfil the conditions. He further added that he is a high-level professional coach and can’t continue when the club itself fails to fulfil the terms of the contract.