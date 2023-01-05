CMs of Sikkim, Meghalaya & Nagaland Invited to Hockey World Cup in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Ministers are visiting various states on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to invite all the Chief Ministers and dignitaries of the country to attend the much-awaited Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 starting from the 13th of January in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

On behalf of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Minister Jagannath Saraka handed over an invitation to Sikkim Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti inviting Sikkim CM PS Tamang to attend Hockey World Cup 2023.

Similarly, Minister Pradip Kumar Amat handed over an invitation to Meghalaya Minister RL Tongkhar inviting Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad to attend the HWC 2023.

On behalf of CM Naveen Patnaik, Minister Naba Kishore Das met Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and invited him to attend the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Odisha is organising the grand event for 2nd time in a row. The sporting extravaganza is being co-hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.