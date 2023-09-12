CMO Reviews Industrial Developments, Decides To Redevelop Unutilised Lands For Job Generation  

Bhubaneswar: In its continuing endeavour to resolve public grievances in a time-bound manner, the CMO today reviewed the status of several crucial industrial and infrastructure projects in a High Level meeting.

Along with Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, the review was attended by Development Commissioner, ACS Revenue & Disaster Management, ACS Forest Environment & Climate Change, Principal Secretary Industries; M.D., IDCO and Collectors of Cuttack; Jharsuguda and Ganjam districts apart from the concerned Department officials.

Secretary 5T suggested that henceforth all industrial projects should be mapped with the requirement of skilled workforce for specific projects and skill development institutions like ITI & Polytechnics should be tagged for making local workers readily available.

During the public grievances hearings in Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, it was brought to the notice of CMO that large tracts of industrial lands leased to Orient Paper Mills are lying unutilised and therefore, can be put to better use. The matter has since been enquired by Collector, Jharsuguda and IDCO and a report was presented in the meeting.

Keeping in view of the larger public interest, it was decided to explore alternative options for utilising the vacant land for setting up of employment oriented projects. District administration, Jharsuguda and IDCO was directed to complete the exercise within one month. Simultaneously, Industries Department was directed to invite potential industries to set up employment oriented industries in the area.

In a similar measure, the vacant lands of erstwhile Orissa Textile Mills at Choudwar measuring 521 Acres have since been taken over by the State Government after clearing all the employment dues. Textile and locomotive industries have expressed interest in setting up units in the OTM land in Choudwar.

During the public grievances meeting by CMO in the area, the members of the public requested for setting up of labour intensive industries in the vacant lands. IDCO and IPICOL presented the Action Taken Report and after detailed discussion, it was decided to transfer the suitable portions of vacant land to IDCO for development of a Model Industrial Park.

Simultaneously, IPICOL shall offer Industrial plots to well-known Industrial Investors and take urgent steps for allocation. It was also decided to develop industrial park in a phased manner so as to provide maximum employment opportunities to local youths. The construction of approach road, boundary wall and construction water & power work shall start immediately.

While reviewing the Action Taken Report of district administration of Ganjam & IDCO on the development of Gopalpur Industrial park, it was noted that 3 large companies have taken possession of land and shall commence their projects shortly.

IDCO was directed to start the utility corridor work by 15th October 2023. It was also decided that the MSME parks being developed at Barpali & Hinjili shall be first offered to the local MSME units for labour intensive projects.

IPICOL & IDCO will further invite other large industries for setting up off projects in Gopalpur Industrial park taking advantage of the port facilities available nearby.