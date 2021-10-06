CMC Seals Bakery Unit In Cuttack For Using Rotten Eggs

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has sealed a bakery unit at Saanta Sahi on Wednesday following reports of rotten eggs being used in its products.

Reportedly, the officials of the civic body, over 1000 spoiled eggs have been seized in this connection. The officials intercepted a vehicle carrying the cartons packed with eggs this morning.

Following a thorough inspection, they found that the poultry product was rotten and can prove to be dangerous for human health.

As per available information, the rotten eggs were being transported from Athagarh to a bakery unit in Saanta Sahi.

Subsequently, the egg-laden vehicle was seized and the driver was detained. Later, in the evening the CMC conducted a raid and sealed the bakery unit on the charges of using unhygienic items in foodstuff.

It is being suspected that the rotten eggs were being used while making bakery products like breads and cakes in order to cut down on the product price and earn profit.