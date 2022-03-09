CMC Polls: BJD’s Subash Singh Remains Among Richest Candidates

Cuttack: Having a total property worth around Rs 2 crore, Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Singh remains among the richest three major party candidates contesting for the Mayor post of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

In his affidavit filed with nomination papers, Subash has mentioned that he owns a total property worth around Rs 2 crore. He has bank deposits, insurance cover, and investment bonds worth around Rs 76,76,689. While his spouse’s bank balance, insurance cover, and investment bonds are valued at Rs 45,85,045. His immovable assets are worth Rs 77,19,096. He owes a bank loan of around Rs 5,96,476.

Congress candidate Giribala Behera has claimed to own a total property worth around Rs 1.9 crore. It includes cash in hand and bank deposits (of her and husband), insurance cover, and investment bonds worth Rs 20,92,031. She has immovable assets worth Rs 75,00,000 and her husband owns properties worth Rs 95,00,000.

BJP candidate Sritam Das comes third on the list with total property worth around Rs 1 crore. It includes bank deposits, insurance cover, and investment bonds valued at Rs 33,66,785; bank deposits, insurance cover, and investment bonds of wife worth Rs 13,68,784; and bank deposits and investment bonds of dependent worth Rs 6,54,987.

Sritam has immovable properties worth Rs 41,90,000, and the properties in his wife’s name are worth Rs 4,85,000. As per the declaration, Sritam owes a bank loan of Rs 44,50,000.