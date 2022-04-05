CMC Officials Raid Lassi & Beverage Shops In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday launched a crackdown on sweet beverages –‘Sarbat’ and ‘Lassi’ shops in the city.

As the temperature rises, hundreds of makeshift ‘sarbat’ and ‘lassi’ shops start mushrooming in the city.

In a bid to avoid adulteration in ‘sarbat’ and ‘lassi’ in Cuttack, a special team of CMC conducted a surprise raid on several such shops across the city and checked the ingredients used by the venders in making the drinks.

The team conducted raids on several shops at College Square, Ranihat, Bajra Kabati Road, Buxi Bazar, and Chandi Chhak and examined the quality of water, curd, ice etc.

During the inspection, the team found many shops using substandard food products and destroyed them.

The stall owners have been warned to maintain health and hygiene and to prepare quality drinks, informed Pradhan adding such raids will be conducted regularly.