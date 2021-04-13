CMC Issues Guidelines For Ramzan 2021

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday issued guidelines for mosques in the city during the month of Ramzan.

The CMC in its latest order said, “The sacred festival of ‘RAMZAN’ is falling in the month of April and people usually congregate to offer prayer at mosque for Namaz, which can lead to a potential rise in cases. In the interest of health of the general public and for containment of spread of COVID-19, it is hereby ordered that mosque must adopt the following guidelines during the month of Ramzan.

All religious congregation within the mosque or outside for Namaz during the month of ramzan would be restricted to 100 persons or 50% of hall capacity which ever is lesser.

Mosque management committee will be responsible for ensuring token-wise entry of persons.

There will be social distancing marks at a distance of 6 ft each where the devotees would sit/stand to offer the prayer.

There will be no common washing facility (lie wuzu) for ablutions prior to the worship and only running water should be provided.

Persons with co-morbidities/senior citizens/children below age of 5 years must not be allowed.

Hand sanitization, thermal scanning facility at entrance and after prayer.

Usage of mask must be adhered to for all the devotees.

Devotees to maintain distance amongst each other while greeting and prayers.

Ramadan 2021 starts on or around the evening of April 13. This is the second Ramadan being observed by millions of Muslims across the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic.