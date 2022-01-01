CMC Cracks Down On Zero Night Celebration

Cuttack: The enforcement squad of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) raided a hotel in Cuttack for flouting COVID night curfew rules on the New Year’s eve by celebrating zero night.

Acting on a tip off, the enforcement squad conducted surprise raid at the hotel and issued a show-cause notice to the owner.

While check points were out at many places to strictly enforce the night curfew regulations, with the SCB hospital in the vicinity, cops made sure to not let the patients wait.

Meanwhile in Puri, security has been beefed up with deployment of 9 platoons of Police force to maintain law and order during the New Year festivities.