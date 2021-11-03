CMC Clamps Restrictions On Chhath Puja In Cuttack

Cuttack: In the wake of the spread of the COVID-19, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the celebration of the upcoming festivals.

Fearing the spread of COVID-19 due to the public congregation during Chhat Puja starting November 10, the civic body advised the people to perform other rituals of the festival in their respective houses, avoid mass gatherings and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

“The guidelines issued, on November 1, by Revenue and Disaster Management Department for Diwali, Chhat Puja and Kartik Purnima will be applied fully for CMC areas,” read the order issued by CMC.

On November 1, the state Government issued detailed guidelines on the sale and use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali, Chhat Puja and Kartik Purnima.

In the order, the Special Relief Commissioner said the sale and use of fireworks shall be limited to only green fireworks that conform to the definition and formulation as proposed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research –National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. Other than green fireworks, the sale and use of other fireworks and joined fireworks shall be completely banned.

The SRC order stated use of fireworks shall be limited to 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali day (November 4) only.