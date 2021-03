New Delhi: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) will be held on March 31.

Announcing the date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated the exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The admit cards will be released before 10 am on March 24 which can be downloaded from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

For the additional section – Innovation and Entrepreneurship – the candidates will get 30 minutes extra time, the NTA release stated.