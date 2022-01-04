CM Yogi Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over His Lord Krishna Remarks

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s remark over Lord Krishna.

Adityanath’s remark came just a day after the SP chief claimed that Lord Krishna visits him in his dreams every night and tells him that if he wins the state’s upcoming Assembly elections, he will establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a government event in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said that Lord Krishna “must be cursing” those who were in power and did nothing for Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul.