CM Yogi Hails PM Modi In Victory Speech; Says Thankful To UP People

Gorakhpur: After a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all to set for a second term in the state.

After this win, Adityanath thanked PM Modi for BJP’s emphatic win in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

“Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with the majority…Under PM Modi’s leadership, we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand,” he added.

“Amid the fervour, we have to stay focused…When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us…By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It’s our responsibility to continue working on these issues…,” the UP CM said.

According to the latest data of the Election Commission of India on the trends of the counting of the votes, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 202 Assembly seats in the state while leading in more than 274 constituencies, whereas the Samajwadi Party is leading on 124 seats and Congress leading only in two constituencies.