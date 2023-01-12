CM Stalin Moves Resolution For Sethusamudram Project, Seeks Centre’s Support

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the union government to continue the ‘Sethusamudram Project’ on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin moved the resolution regarding Sethusamudram project in Assembly. Stalin said, “Due to political reasons, BJP opposed Sethusamudram Project. Former CM of TN, Jayalalitha was in favour of this project but suddenly changed her stand and filed a case against it.”

“Sethusamudram project is the channel linking the shallow Palk Strait with the Gulf of Mannar. In a letter, former late CM Anna told Kalaignar Karunanidhi to make this project a reality. Anna also said that if Sethusamudram project is implemented it will help to enhance Tamil Nadu and India’s economic growth. It will reduce travel time between SL and India and will improve the life of fishermen,” he said.