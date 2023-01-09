CM Naveen Inaugurates 29 New Police Stations

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 29 new police stations via video conference in 21 districts.

With these new one, the total number of police stations in the state has increased to 708, which includes marine and energy stations.

According to the information received, 29 outposts have been upgraded as new police stations. Salia Sahi outpost in Bhubaneswar has been upgraded and named as Maitri Vihar police station.

Several other outposts in various districts were also upgraded to police station.

These outposts are—-Krushnanandapur of Jagatsinghpur, Ramanaguda of Rayagada, Alakunda and Brahmabarada of Jajpur, Nachuni of Khurdha, Lachhipur of Sonepur, Charichhak of Puri, Bagedia, Golaprasad of Angul, Maveer Road of Dhenkanal, Air por police station of Jharsuguda, Bhanjapur of Mayurbhanj, Chaudakulata, Kudanagari of Kendrapara, Lamura of Deogarh, Maidalpur of Nabarangpur, Maniabandha, Judumba and Bhadreswar of Cuttack, Sunaki of Koraput, Agalpur of Bolangir, Gopalpur of Balasore, Kalampur of Kalahandi, Beguniapada of GanjamBareipalli of Sambalpur, Nimakhandi of Berhampur, Ghantapada of Boudh.

These police stations are equipped with modern facilities and women and child help desk.