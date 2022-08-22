CM Naveen Writes To PM Modi From Default Provisions in NREGASoft

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking addition of a Default Provision in NREGASoft for Drawal, Utilization & Recoupment of Budgetary Allocation towards “State’s Revolving Fund” to prevent delay in Payment of Wages to workers under MGNREGS.

In the letter to PM Modi, the Odisha CM wrote, “My Government has taken a slew of proactive measures to ensure proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and has ensured that the benefits of the Scheme reach the intended beneficiaries. The State of Odisha has done well in ensuring almost 100% timely payment of wages. This is a testimony of the tremendous emphasis it has attached to the mandates of the Act.

Government of India has taken significant steps in raising the Central budgetary allocation towards MGNREGS during the outbreak -of Pandemic COVID-19 which has enabled the State Government to provide succour to the vulnerable rural households especially the migrant families.

In order to ensure timely payment of wages, whenever there is a delay in receipt of funds from the.Government of India towards the payment. of-wage liabilities, the State Government has created a “Revolving Fund” for payment of wages to the Job card holders within the, stipulated time as a contingent measure. My Government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs.1000 crone towards the Revolving Fund for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Revolving Fund is to be recouped after receipt of the fund in this regard from the Government of India. ,

The Ministry of Rural Development has been requested earlier for addition of a default provision in NREGASoft for drawal, utilization & recoupment of budgetary allocation towards “State’s Revolving Fund” to prevent delay in payment of wages. However, the Ministry is yet to take any action on the aforesaid proposals of the State Government.

I would, therefore, request you to kindly consider my Government’s proposal for addition of a default provision in NREGASoft for drawal, utilization & recoupment of budgetary allocation towards “State’s Revolving Fund” to prevent delay in payment of wages under the Scheme,” the Odisha CM concluded.