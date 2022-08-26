CM Naveen Writes To Mansukh Mandviya, Seeks Adequate Supply Of Fertilizers To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to the Centre regarding the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha against the monthly requirements during the ensuing Kharif-2022.

The Odisha CM, in a letter addressed to Union Chemicals & Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandviya, appraised that there is a severe shortfall in supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and shortfall in supply of muriate of potash (MOP) to the State against the requirement. During the current Kharif season as of 31.07.2022, the overall availability of DAP has been 69% against the pro rata requirement with a shortfall of 46,877 MT.

After a dry spell, there has been a good spell of monsoon which has triggered the agricultural operations to full swing and there is a huge demand for fertilizers like DAP & MOP, he added.

“The State has suffered a loss in crop production during the previous year due to natural calamities like YAAS, JAWAD and GULAB,” the Chief Minister said adding “it is envisaged to make good the loss with a good harvest expecting a near normal monsoon in line with the forecast of IMD”.

“Therefore, supply of this most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per the requirement. Besides, August-September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilizers and a short supply during this juncture would adversely affect the agricultural production in the State,” the Odisha CM further emphasized.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Department of Fertilizers for ensuring the supply of Urea as per the requirement of Odisha State up to the end of July.

Through the letter, the Odisha CM has sought the personal intervention of Union Chemicals & Fertiliser Minister, Mansukh Mandviya, for enabling the supply of the fertilizers to the state as per monthly requirements including the backlog of the previous months in the greater interest of the farmers.

The following table mentions the supply position of DAP & MOP to Odisha:-