CM Naveen Writes PM Modi To Enhance Labour Budget In 2021-22 FY

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to enhance the labour budget of the state under MGNREGS to Rs 25 crore person-days in 2021-22 Financial year.

In a letter, CM Patnaik said, “In expressing my gratitude for taking robust measures for economic revival of rural areas in the post-pandemic period, I would like to draw your kind attention that, Rs.1088.72 Crore liabilities are pending (Rs.377.91 Crore as wage component and Rs.710.81 Crore as a material component) under MGNREGS for Odisha.”

“Timely payment of wages to the poor jobseekers is the fundamental guarantee under the MGNREG Act. Similarly, timely release of payment for material is critical for the creation of tangible and durable assets under MGNREGS. The Ministry of Rural Development may be advised suitably for timely release of funds for wage and material payment under MGNREGS,” he said.

“I would like to further draw your kind attention that a significant number of returnee migrants have stayed back due to reduced level of economic activities during the Covid pandemic. This has led to demand for wage employment under MGNREGS in villages. Therefore, the labour budget of Odisha under MGNREGS may be enhanced to 25 Crore person-days for the year 2021-22,” he added.