CM Naveen Wishes People On ‘Snana Purnima’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima (ceremonial bath of the holy trinity) today.

“Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of the holy Snana Purnima. May the covid crisis come to an end soon with the grace and blessings of Lord Jagannath. May all the lives be filled with happiness and peace,” CM Naveen tweeted in Odia.

ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ କୃପା ଓ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ କୋଭିଡ ସଙ୍କଟ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଦୂର ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/GAzBeJriOp — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 24, 2021

Noteworthy, Deva Snana Purnima is observed on the ‘Purnima’ (full moon day) of the ‘Jyeshtha’ month in the traditional Hindu calendar.

This is the first occasion in the year, as per the Hindu calendar, when the holy trinity viz. Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out from the Jagannath Temple and taken in a procession to the Snana Bedi (bathing platform). Once there, the deities are ceremonially bathed and decorated to make an audience with the devotees.